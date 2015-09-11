SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Brazilian stocks and currency
fell on Friday as political and economic fears mounted in Latin
America's largest economy, while caution about a key U.S.
interest rate decision next week weighed on the entire region.
The Brazilian real lost 0.7 percent in a second
straight session of losses following a Wednesday night decision
by Standard & Poor's to cut the country's credit rating to junk.
An overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters
said they expect Fitch Ratings or Moody's Investors Service to
also downgrade Brazil to junk in coming months, although both
agencies have signaled they are in no rush to make that move.
Political uncertainty also left investors cautious after
Brazil's Supreme Court said it had received a request from
federal investigators to question former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva in a political kickback scheme engulfing state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Lula is the political mentor of President Dilma Rousseff and
the most powerful figure in the ruling Workers' Party. The
growing political crisis, which has led to calls for Rousseff to
step down, has weakened the president's ability to pass crucial
austerity measures through Congress.
Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the oil company is known,
fell 4 percent and weighed the most on Brazil's Bovespa index
, which closed 0.3 percent lower.
Benchmark stock indexes also fell across the region as
investors feared the Federal Reserve could begin raising
interest rates next week, even as U.S. consumer confidence and
inflation data supported the case for rates to remain where they
are for a little longer.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 803.87 -0.04 -15.91
MSCI LatAm 1962.4 -0.38 -27.79
Brazil Bovespa 46379.80 -0.27 -7.25
Mexico IPC 42785.27 -0.24 -0.84
Chile IPSA 3748.68 -0.4 -2.66
Chile IGPA 18315.16 -0.42 -2.94
Argentina MerVal 10909.51 -1.44 27.16
Colombia IGBC 9520.52 -0.92 -18.17
Venezuela IBC 14181.14 -0.2 267.51
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8783 -0.74 -31.48
Mexico peso 16.822 -0.29 -12.35
Chile peso 687.75 -0.40 -11.83
Colombia peso 3040.5 0.21 -21.46
Peru sol 3.2081 0.19 -7.14
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3500 -0.03 -8.56
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.47 0.45 -9.50
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)