SAO PAULO, Sept 14 The Brazilian real rallied on Monday on reports that the government is readying spending cuts and tax hikes worth $17 billion, while Latin American currencies in general were supported by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this week. The real gained 1.3 percent against the dollar following media reports that the government is about to announce additional austerity measures to plug a 30 billion reais deficit in next year's budget. Two government sources told Reuters that, combined, the new spending cuts and tax hikes will be worth 65 billion reais - possibly enough for the government to meet a primary budget surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP in 2016. The Brazilian currency hit a 13-year low last week after Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's sovereign rating to junk, citing lack of political consensus over the need for a budget surplus in 2016. Other Latin American currencies also posted gains as worries about the Chinese economy fueled bets that the Fed will delay an expected interest rate hike until December. A few weeks ago, many investors expected the Fed to start raising rates this week, potentially reducing the appeal of higher-yielding assets in emerging markets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 808.51 0.75 -16.08 MSCI LatAm 1996.88 1.79 -28.08 Brazil Bovespa 47179.70 1.68 -5.65 Mexico IPC 42875.06 0.22 -0.63 Chile IPSA 3754.5 0.16 -2.50 Chile IGPA 18366.3 0.28 -2.67 Argentina MerVal 10752.689 -1.24 25.34 Colombia IGBC 9453.24 -0.77 -18.75 Venezuela IBC 13699.41 -3.4 255.02 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8236 1.35 -30.50 Mexico peso 16.7904 0.35 -12.19 Chile peso 688 -0.04 -11.86 Colombia peso 3026 0.53 -21.08 Peru sol 3.2101 -0.06 -7.20 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3550 -0.03 -8.61 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.57 -0.32 -10.08 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)