By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 The Brazilian real fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday as investors were skeptical of President Dilma Rousseff's ability to pass austerity measures through Congress, while an upcoming interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve left emerging market investors cautious. The real weakened to 3.86 per dollar, near its weakest level in 13 years, as investors feared an unpopular Rousseff will lack the political power to approve the 65 billion reais ($17 billion) in tax increases and budget cuts she proposed on Monday. Other Latin American currencies were little changed, with the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso inching up 0.1 percent, as investors wondered whether the Fed will start raising interest rates on Thursday or later this year. The Brazilian real had closed Monday with its biggest single-day gain in a month as investors reacted to reports of an additional austerity push. Once details of the plan were released, however, it became clear that Rousseff would have a hard time approving measures such as a tax on financial transactions, known as CPMF. Alone, the CPMF is expected to account for nearly half of the 65 billion real fiscal push. The tax was scrapped by Congress nearly eight years ago and its revival is unlikely to be approved now, the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress said late on Monday. Investors are "pretty cynical" about Brazil's fiscal package, Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said at the Reuters Global Market Forum. "I suspect Congress will be in no mood to approve more taxes." Rousseff found a renewed sense of urgency to plug a deficit of 30 billion reais in next year's budget after Standard & Poor's stripped the country of its investment grade last week, citing fiscal concerns. The government wants to avoid a second downgrade to junk that would likely cost the country billions of dollars in foreign investment. Moody's Investors Service, which currently assigns Brazil its lowest investment-grade rating, gave Rousseff's fiscal plan a vote of confidence by calling it a "positive development." That did little to dispel investors' concerns about future rating downgrades for the country. "My own sovereign rating model shows Brazil falling to BB-/Ba3," said Thin. "More downgrades seem likely." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 807.76 0.01 -15.54 MSCI LatAm 1999.19 0.57 -27.12 Brazil Bovespa 47271.07 -0.02 -5.47 Mexico IPC 43192.83 0.85 0.11 Chile IPSA 3780.16 0.68 -1.84 Chile IGPA 18448.96 0.45 -2.23 Argentina MerVal 10702.72 0.01 24.75 Colombia IGBC 9547.85 0.27 -17.94 Venezuela IBC 13135.86 -4.11 240.42 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8622 -1.31 -31.19 Mexico peso 16.7395 0.09 -11.92 Chile peso 685.25 0.40 -11.51 Colombia peso 3023 0.10 -21.01 Peru sol 3.2111 -0.03 -7.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3625 -0.05 -8.68 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.63 -0.06 -10.43 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)