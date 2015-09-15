By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 The Brazilian real fell
1.3 percent on Tuesday as investors were skeptical of President
Dilma Rousseff's ability to pass austerity measures through
Congress, while an upcoming interest rate decision by the U.S.
Federal Reserve left emerging market investors cautious.
The real weakened to 3.86 per dollar, near its
weakest level in 13 years, as investors feared an unpopular
Rousseff will lack the political power to approve the 65 billion
reais ($17 billion) in tax increases and budget cuts she
proposed on Monday.
Other Latin American currencies were little changed, with
the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso inching up
0.1 percent, as investors wondered whether the Fed will start
raising interest rates on Thursday or later this year.
The Brazilian real had closed Monday with its biggest
single-day gain in a month as investors reacted to reports of an
additional austerity push. Once details of the plan were
released, however, it became clear that Rousseff would have a
hard time approving measures such as a tax on financial
transactions, known as CPMF.
Alone, the CPMF is expected to account for nearly half of
the 65 billion real fiscal push. The tax was scrapped by
Congress nearly eight years ago and its revival is unlikely to
be approved now, the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress
said late on Monday.
Investors are "pretty cynical" about Brazil's fiscal
package, Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said at the Reuters Global
Market Forum. "I suspect Congress will be in no mood to approve
more taxes."
Rousseff found a renewed sense of urgency to plug a deficit
of 30 billion reais in next year's budget after Standard &
Poor's stripped the country of its investment grade last week,
citing fiscal concerns.
The government wants to avoid a second downgrade to junk
that would likely cost the country billions of dollars in
foreign investment.
Moody's Investors Service, which currently assigns Brazil
its lowest investment-grade rating, gave Rousseff's fiscal plan
a vote of confidence by calling it a "positive development."
That did little to dispel investors' concerns about future
rating downgrades for the country.
"My own sovereign rating model shows Brazil falling to
BB-/Ba3," said Thin. "More downgrades seem likely."
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 807.76 0.01 -15.54
MSCI LatAm 1999.19 0.57 -27.12
Brazil Bovespa 47271.07 -0.02 -5.47
Mexico IPC 43192.83 0.85 0.11
Chile IPSA 3780.16 0.68 -1.84
Chile IGPA 18448.96 0.45 -2.23
Argentina MerVal 10702.72 0.01 24.75
Colombia IGBC 9547.85 0.27 -17.94
Venezuela IBC 13135.86 -4.11 240.42
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8622 -1.31 -31.19
Mexico peso 16.7395 0.09 -11.92
Chile peso 685.25 0.40 -11.51
Colombia peso 3023 0.10 -21.01
Peru sol 3.2111 -0.03 -7.23
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3625 -0.05 -8.68
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.63 -0.06 -10.43
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)