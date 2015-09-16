SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Latin American financial
markets rallied on Wednesday following a jump in Chinese stocks
that tempered investors' concern about the health of the world's
No. 2 economy.
Investors remained cautious, however, ahead of a crucial
monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on
Thursday. While many expected the Fed to delay an interest rate
hike to December, some feared rates could go up this week.
"A rally in Chinese stocks is supporting emerging market
currencies, but gains are limited by investors' caution ahead of
the Fed decision," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at
Mizuho bank in Brazil.
Analysts also warned that the rally in Chinese equities
should be taken with a grain of salt as it appeared to be a
result of government intervention rather than investors'
willingness to buy.
The Colombian peso led gains in the region, up 1.3
percent against the U.S. dollar, as investors increased bets
that the central bank will soon start raising interest rates to
rein in inflation.
Colombia's inflation has been above a government target
since February, partly fueled by a 20 percent depreciation of
the local currency so far this year.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 823.38 2.06 -15.64
MSCI LatAm 2046.93 2.28 -26.63
Brazil Bovespa 48490.57 2.38 -3.03
Mexico IPC 43269.62 1.03 0.29
Chile IPSA 3785.07 0.27 -1.71
Chile IGPA 18474.85 0.3 -2.10
Argentina MerVal 10924.819 2.47 27.34
Colombia IGBC 9613.4 0.64 -17.37
Venezuela IBC 13135.86 0 240.42
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8255 0.90 -30.53
Mexico peso 16.5746 0.62 -11.04
Chile peso 678.2 1.04 -10.59
Colombia peso 2987.35 1.22 -20.06
Peru sol 3.2031 0.25 -7.00
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3675 -0.03 -8.73
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.67 0.06 -10.66
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)