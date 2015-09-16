SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Latin American financial markets rallied on Wednesday following a jump in Chinese stocks that tempered investors' concern about the health of the world's No. 2 economy. Investors remained cautious, however, ahead of a crucial monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday. While many expected the Fed to delay an interest rate hike to December, some feared rates could go up this week. "A rally in Chinese stocks is supporting emerging market currencies, but gains are limited by investors' caution ahead of the Fed decision," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at Mizuho bank in Brazil. Analysts also warned that the rally in Chinese equities should be taken with a grain of salt as it appeared to be a result of government intervention rather than investors' willingness to buy. The Colombian peso led gains in the region, up 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar, as investors increased bets that the central bank will soon start raising interest rates to rein in inflation. Colombia's inflation has been above a government target since February, partly fueled by a 20 percent depreciation of the local currency so far this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 823.38 2.06 -15.64 MSCI LatAm 2046.93 2.28 -26.63 Brazil Bovespa 48490.57 2.38 -3.03 Mexico IPC 43269.62 1.03 0.29 Chile IPSA 3785.07 0.27 -1.71 Chile IGPA 18474.85 0.3 -2.10 Argentina MerVal 10924.819 2.47 27.34 Colombia IGBC 9613.4 0.64 -17.37 Venezuela IBC 13135.86 0 240.42 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8255 0.90 -30.53 Mexico peso 16.5746 0.62 -11.04 Chile peso 678.2 1.04 -10.59 Colombia peso 2987.35 1.22 -20.06 Peru sol 3.2031 0.25 -7.00 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3675 -0.03 -8.73 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.67 0.06 -10.66 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)