SAO PAULO, Sept 17 The Brazilian real plunged nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors saw no end to a domestic political crisis that is hampering President Dilma Rousseff's ability to approve crucial austerity measures. The real weakened to as much as 3.91 per dollar earlier in the session, nearing a 13-year low, while other Latin American currencies were steady or slightly weaker ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve at 1800 GMT. Uncertainty about whether the Fed would raise interest rates now or later this year kept some investors in the sidelines. In Brazil, however, investors were fast to sell the real as they feared lack of political consensus about crucial fiscal measures would soon lead other ratings agencies to follow Standard & Poor's decision to downgrade the country to junk. Unnerving investors were media reports that Rousseff was under heavy pressure to make large concessions in the fiscal savings plan, or even to return to spending more to stimulate the economy. "There is a lot of noise in the local market," said Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo. "That is destroying market fundamentals." The real has lost nearly one-third of its value so far this year, the third-worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters. It was last 1.2 percent weaker at 3.88 per dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 827.43 0.57 -13.97 MSCI LatAm 2038.2 -0.46 -24.93 Brazil Bovespa 48430.41 -0.25 -3.15 Mexico IPC 43435.19 0.38 0.67 Chile IPSA 3813.19 0.16 -0.98 Chile IGPA 18602.49 0.22 -1.42 Argentina MerVal 10747.649 0.42 25.28 Colombia IGBC 9692.77 0.15 -16.69 Venezuela IBC 13298.91 0 244.64 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8780 -1.16 -31.47 Mexico peso 16.5447 -0.02 -10.88 Chile peso 677.3 -0.08 -10.47 Colombia peso 2978.25 -0.44 -19.82 Peru sol 3.1911 0.22 -6.65 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3700 0.00 -8.75 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.8 0.32 -11.39 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)