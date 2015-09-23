SAO PAULO, Sept 23 The Brazilian real on
Wednesday sank to a fresh all-time low of 4.12 per dollar as
local political and fiscal concerns magnified losses suffered by
Latin American currencies in general.
The real initially gained nearly 1 percent after
Brazil's Congress voted overnight to uphold key presidential
vetoes needed to avert a surge in public expenditures.
It later reversed gains and weakened 1.9 percent as other
Latin American currencies posted smaller losses, pressured by
concerns about the economies of China, Europe and the United
States.
Sentiment in Brazil remained particularly fragile as
lawmakers postponed a decision on another key veto against a
salary increase for judiciary workers that could cost the
government an additional 36 billion reais ($8.7 billion) by
2019.
"The most important veto is the one about the salary of
judiciary workers and we don't know when it's going to be
analyzed by Congress," said a trader with a Brazilian brokerage
who was not allowed to speak on the record.
President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to close a budget gap in
2016 will be in vain if lawmakers reject her vetoes on a number
of bills that would dramatically increase government spending
over the next few years.
Next year's fiscal deficit was the last straw that drove
Standard & Poor's to downgrade Brazil to junk last month.
Investors fear other ratings agencies could follow suit if
Rousseff fails to bridge the budget gap.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 792.04 -2.00 -15.48
MSCI LatAm 1884.8 -1.82 -29.62
Brazil Bovespa 46075.51 -0.41 -7.86
Mexico IPC 43150.16 -0.19 0.01
Chile IPSA 3735.08 -0.47 -3.01
Chile IGPA 18281 -0.36 -3.12
Argentina MerVal 9610.3 -0.45 12.02
Colombia IGBC 9294.56 -0.26 -20.11
Venezuela IBC 12412.11 -1.6 221.66
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.1279 -1.86 -35.62
Mexico peso 17.0634 -1.04 -13.59
Chile peso 701 -0.57 -13.50
Colombia peso 3102 -1.00 -23.02
Peru sol 3.2231 -0.28 -7.57
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3875 0.05 -8.92
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.88 0.13 -11.84
