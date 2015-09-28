SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Latin American financial
markets fell on Monday amid concerns over China's economic
growth and the outlook for rising interest rates in the United
States.
Every major currency in the region weakened against the
dollar, while the MSCI Latin American stock index
dropped for the seventh session in eight.
Data on Monday showed profits earned by Chinese industrial
companies declined 8.8 percent in August from a year ago. Signs
of economic deceleration in China are problematic for Latin
America, which counts on the country as a major purchaser of its
raw materials exports.
Commodities prices erased the previous session's
gains, dragging the Chilean and Colombian pesos
about 0.5 percent lower.
The region's currencies also saw downward pressure from
growing expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase after New
York Federal Reserve President William Dudley suggested the U.S.
central bank could pull the trigger as soon as October.
Brazil's real fluctuated near the
four-per-dollar level, seen by most traders as an important
psychological threshold. The currency has been hammered by
expectations for a worsening economic recession and higher
inflation.
A central bank poll released before the market open on
Monday showed economists expect a contraction of 1 percent in
2016, up from estimates of 0.8 percent a week earlier.
In equities markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
slumped for the seventh session in a row, driven lower
by shares of mining firm Vale SA. Vale counts China
as its biggest customer and tends to swing on the outlook for
the world's No.2 economy.
Mexico's IPC stock index and Chile's IPSA stock index
both fell about 1.2 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1619 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 780.97 -1.04 -17.48
MSCI LatAm 1,844.41 -2.58 -30.59
Brazil Bovespa 43,837.71 -2.22 -12.34
Mexico IPC 41,922.42 -1.21 -2.84
Chile IPSA 3,669.6 -1.26 -4.71
Chile IGPA 18,012.66 -1.09 -4.55
Argentina MerVal 9,440.83 -3.65 10.05
Colombia IGBC 9,170.71 -0.94 -21.18
Venezuela IBC 12,121.44 0 214.13
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 4.0020 -0.70 -33.60
Mexico peso 17.03 -0.29 -13.42
Chile peso 704 -0.43 -13.86
Colombia peso 3,102.5 -0.97 -23.03
Peru sol 3.2341 -0.37 -7.89
Argentina peso 9.4075 -0.03 -9.12
(interbank)
Argentina peso 15.98 0.50 -12.39
(parallel)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Asher Levine)