SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazil's real extended its
decline into a third session on Tuesday as traders, concerned
about the outlook for commodities prices and local growth,
shrugged off the central bank's efforts to boost the battered
currency.
Other currencies in the region were little changed, while
stocks moved slightly higher.
The real strengthened at the open following the central
bank's announcement after Monday's close that it would sell up
to $2 billion in the spot market on Tuesday with repurchase
agreements and hold an unscheduled currency swap auction.
Still, the real remained near its weakest level on record,
hovering near 4.13 per dollar.
"It seems that the Brazilian currency market is no longer
accepting 'more of the same' when it comes to central bank
auctions and is testing the bank for something stronger,"
Jefferson Luiz Rugik, a trader with Brazilian brokerage
Correparti, wrote in a client note.
Investors have been betting heavily against the real in the
futures market, given that the economy is in recession,
inflation exceeds 9 percent, government finances have
deteriorated sharply and a ratings agency has lowered Brazil's
debt to "junk" status.
In addition, disappointing economic data from top trade
partner China has weighed on the price of local commodity
exports, putting an additional drag on the real, which has lost
nearly 36 percent of its value against the dollar this year.
Elsewhere, the Colombian and Mexican pesos both
remained nearly flat, while the Chilean peso advanced
slightly on higher prices for copper, the country's main
export.
In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index
looked set to snap a seven-session slump, led by shares of the
most widely traded banking and commodities companies, such as
Banco Bradesco SA and state-run oil producer Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that Petrobras
was taking the right steps to shore up its operations in the
wake of a massive corruption investigation.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1400 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 775.82 -0.74 -18.27
MSCI LatAm 1829.72 -0.75 -32.41
Brazil Bovespa 44292.6659 0.76 -11.43
4
Mexico IPC 42033.68 0.33 -2.58
Chile IPSA 3662.79 0.27 -4.89
Chile IGPA 17982.01 0.24 -4.71
Argentina MerVal - - -
Colombia IGBC 9152.78 -0.12 -21.33
Venezuela IBC 12129.27 -0.06 214.33
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 4.1192 -0.28 -35.49
Mexico peso 17.0607 0.08 -13.58
Chile peso 704.7 0.01 -13.95
Colombia peso 3120.5 0.00 -23.47
Peru sol 3.2351 0.00 -7.92
Argentina peso 9.4100 0.00 -9.14
(interbank)
Argentina peso 15.96 0.63 -12.28
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)