SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Latin American currencies gained on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data left investors wondering whether the Federal Reserve will be able to raise U.S. interest rates this year as widely anticipated. The currencies of Brazil, Chile and Colombia gained at least 1 percent as prospects that U.S. rates may remain low for longer spurred appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 last month, less than the 203,000 forecast by economists, while August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs were created that month. Most Latin American stocks fell in line with Wall Street indexes, as the U.S. jobs data suggested the world's largest economy was not as strong as expected. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was an exception, gaining 2.3 percent from Thursday's close. Some traders said market sentiment was supported by President Dilma Rousseff's decision to shrink and reshuffle her cabinet in a bid to bolster alliances within her coalition. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 804.51 0.87 -16.6 MSCI LatAm 1931.09 1.13 -29.99 Brazil Bovespa 46336.56 2.26 -7.34 Mexico IPC 42464.74 -0.54 -1.58 Chile IPSA 3673.53 -0.3 -4.61 Chile IGPA 17997.34 -0.27 -4.63 Argentina MerVal 9731.55 1.36 13.43 Colombia IGBC 9141.86 -0.61 -21.43 Venezuela IBC 11799.17 0.04 205.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9592 1.06 -32.88 Mexico peso 16.789 0.75 -12.18 Chile peso 688.5 1.13 -11.92 Colombia peso 3015.51 1.49 -20.81 Peru sol 3.2211 0.34 -7.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4300 0.00 -9.33 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.8 0.51 -11.39 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)