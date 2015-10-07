RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 The Brazilian real fell
nearly 1 percent on Thursday after three days of gains as
concerns that President Dilma Rousseff might fail to pass
crucial austerity measures outweighed bets that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will refrain from raising rates this year.
The real strengthened to as much as 3.79 per dollar
earlier in the session but trimmed gains later as Brazil's
Congress put off a vote on whether to back or overturn
Rousseff's vetoes of two bills that would increase spending over
the next few years.
The vote was postponed for a fourth time after Rousseff was
unable to secure enough support for the vetoes, despite a
cabinet reshuffle last week that was meant to appease her unruly
coalition base.
The real last traded at 3.87 per dollar, 0.9 percent weaker
on the day. Other Latin American currencies such as those of
Mexico and Colombia were steady to stronger as
risk appetite continued to be supported by bets that the Fed
will raise rates only in 2016.
"Those who were selling dollars (in Brazil) over the past
few days are buying now," said a local currency trader who
requested anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to
media. "Nobody wants to wait and see if the political problems
will get sorted out."
Another headache for Rousseff was an expected rejection
later on Wednesday of her administration's 2014 accounts by a
federal audit court. The decision, if confirmed, would give
Rousseff's opponents an argument to request her impeachment.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 849.32 2.49 -13.35
MSCI LatAm 2045.93 0.77 -25.56
Brazil Bovespa 48583.71 1.78 -2.85
Mexico IPC 43723.61 0.37 1.34
Chile IPSA 3797.02 0.55 -1.40
Chile IGPA 18548.1 0.37 -1.71
Argentina MerVal 10867.43 1.61 26.67
Colombia IGBC 9677.49 1.07 -16.82
Venezuela IBC 11726.47 -3.1 203.89
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.8754 -0.86 -31.43
Mexico peso 16.641 0.01 -11.40
Chile peso 679.25 0.15 -10.73
Colombia peso 2897.5 0.59 -17.58
Peru sol 3.2231 -0.09 -7.57
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4500 0.00 -9.52
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.7 0.25 -10.83
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Frances Kerry)