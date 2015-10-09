RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 Latin American currencies
extended their recent rally on Friday as global appetite for
risk continued to grow one day after the release of the minutes
of Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
In the minutes, U.S. policymakers said they decided to wait
a little longer to raise interest rates to make sure a global
economic slowdown was not knocking the world's largest economy
off course.
Even as two influential Fed officials repeated on Friday
that the plan was still to raise rates this year, many traders
bet that the risk of a China-led slowdown may convince
policymakers to delay that move to 2016.
"The Fed is encouraging investors to take on some risk
again," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a trader with
Correparti brokerage in Brazil.
The Brazilian real, led gains in the region, jumping
about 1 percent to 3.75 per dollar, its strongest level in more
than a month. The Mexican peso was steady at 16.45 while
the currencies of Chile and Colombia both gained
about 0.3 percent.
Some traders expressed caution about the real's quick
rebound, noting that Brazil's political and economic problems
remain unsolved.
"We don't know for how long the real can hold those gains,"
said Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T brokerage in
Brazil.
If domestic problems get worse, the real can quickly return
to the level of 4 per dollar, he said.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 860.02 1.37 -11.29
MSCI LatAm 2,105.8 1.39 -23.86
Brazil Bovespa 48,952.76 -0.31 -2.11
Mexico IPC 44,370.97 0.67 2.84
Chile IPSA 3,820.13 0.39 -0.80
Chile IGPA 18,659.15 0.31 -1.12
Argentina MerVal 11,233.199 -0.39 30.94
Colombia IGBC 9,805.16 0.07 -15.72
Venezuela IBC 11,714.43 -0.17 203.58
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 3.7559 0.92 -29.24
Mexico peso 16.4627 -0.05 -10.44
Chile peso 677.75 0.30 -10.53
Colombia peso 2,858.25 0.37 -16.45
Peru sol 3.2231 0.00 -7.57
Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4625 -0.03 -9.64
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.78 -0.06 -11.28
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Dan Grebler)