By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Oct 14 Latin American currencies climbed on Wednesday after weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail sales data fed the view that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising U.S. rates this year, which stoked investors' appetite for risk. The Brazilian real gained 1.4 percent, as hopes that U.S. interest rates will remain low for longer helped it bounce after Tuesday's 3.4 percent slump. Volatility has soared in Brazil's foreign exchange market as local political uncertainty related to a possible impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff adds to concern about a deep economic recession that is expected to extend into 2016. Even as most economists believe Brazil's economic situation is still going to get worse before it starts to improve, some investors believe the real is poised to rebound soon. Other Latin American currencies posted more modest gains. The Mexican peso rose 0.6 percent while the Chilean peso climbed 0.3 percent. On the other hand, the Colombian peso weakened nearly 1 percent as prices of oil fell for a third day. Oil is Colombia's main export product. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 851.74 -0.3 -10.67 MSCI LatAm 2031.91 -0.72 -24.97 Brazil Bovespa 47017.98 -0.73 -5.98 Mexico IPC 44186.36 -0.3 2.41 Chile IPSA 3812.22 -0.21 -1.01 Chile IGPA 18681.13 -0.12 -1.00 Argentina MerVal 10779.949 0.16 25.65 Colombia IGBC 9694.86 -0.3 -16.67 Venezuela IBC 11967.05 2.26 210.13 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8360 1.42 -30.72 Mexico peso 16.563 0.57 -10.98 Chile peso 681.2 0.26 -10.98 Colombia peso 2938.15 -0.93 -18.72 Peru sol 3.242 -0.06 -8.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4775 -0.05 -9.79 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.75 0.51 -11.11 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by David Gregorio)