BRASILIA, May 2 Brazil's real weakened almost
1.5 percent on Monday, hurt by a drop in global commodities
prices and heavy central bank intervention aimed at curbing
gains in the currency, which recently hit eight-month highs.
Other Latin American currencies and stock markets saw light
trade as holidays in Europe and Asia helped reduce volumes.
Commodities prices fell more than 1 percent as Brent
crude fell about 3 percent.
The Brazilian central bank offered $2 billion in reverse
swaps, the second day of government intervention. The real
weakened 1.45 percent to 3.4900 to the U.S. dollar.
Brazil's currency has strengthened partly due to hopes of a
more investor-friendly government in Brasilia ahead of the
expected suspension of leftist President Dilma Rousseff during
an impeachment trial.
Economists, however, warn a stronger currency may hurt
exports and delay Brazil's recovery from its worst recession in
decades.
"Favorable domestic drivers would have had a significantly
larger impact on the real were it not for heavy central bank
intervention," Goldman Sachs' Alberto Ramos and Tiago Severo
wrote in a research report.
In equities markets, bank shares led the Brazilian Bovespa
stock index slightly lower, a reaction to rig builder
Sete Brasil Participações SA's move to file for protection from
creditors on Friday.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
, Banco Santander Brasil SA and
state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do
Brasil SA all had Sete Brasil as a client.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT:
Stock Latest daily % YTD % change
indexes change
MSCI Emerging Markets 835.57 -0.55 5.22
MSCI LatAm 2257.90 -1.49 23.4
Brazil Bovespa 53561.53 -0.65 23.56
Mexico IPC 45707.87 -0.17 6.35
Chile IPSA 4004.04 0.05 8.80
Chile IGPA 19679.84 0.13 8.42
Argentina MerVal 13549.01 -1.27 16.05
Colombia IGBC 9934.81 -0.27 16.23
Venezuela IBC 15617.70 -0.34 7.06
Currencies Latest daily % YTD % change
change
Brazil real 3.4900 -1.45 13.09
Mexico peso 17.2070 -0.22 -0.13
Chile peso 661.5 -0.23 7.29
Colombia peso 2834 0.43 11.83
Peru sol 3.302 -0.45 3.39
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.1800 0.60 -8.44
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.62 0.27 -2.39
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Paul Simao and Tom
Brown)