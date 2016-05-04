BRASILIA, May 4 Most Latin American currencies
retreated on Wednesday as economic growth worries weighed on
global markets for a second day, although the Brazilian real
gained as the central bank stayed clear of intervening.
Mexico's stock index underperformed other bourses in
the region, falling nearly 1 percent after U.S. data showed
private hiring in Mexico's largest trading partner fell in April
to its lowest level in three years.
The Bovespa stock index and the broader MSCI LatAm
index had small gains, after a brief decline at
the start of the trading session.
Lackluster manufacturing data from across the world,
including China, had already weighed on emerging market stocks
and currencies this week, after three months of steady gains.
The downbeat mood contrasted with findings of a Reuters poll
showing most strategists saw emerging currencies holding their
ground against the U.S. dollar throughout this year. Forecasts
were revised up across the board, after two months of strong
portfolio inflows into emerging markets.
The Brazilian real was the only currency in Latin
America to advance against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The
real had the best performance among the 35 currencies most
traded in the world, according to Thomson Reuters data, edging
closer to eight-month highs by rising more than 1 percent.
In equities markets, non-voting shares in miner Vale SA
lost more than 5 percent after Brazilian prosecutors
announced a $155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit for
the collapse of a dam last year.
Shares in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
SA jumped 13 percent, their biggest intraday gain in
over five weeks, after proposing investors to take losses of up
to 70 percent on $780 million of outstanding bonds.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1555 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 811.73 -1.14 3.39
MSCI LatAm 2188.74 0.02 19.59
Brazil Bovespa 52560.64 0.57 21.25
Mexico IPC 45201.43 -0.98 5.17
Chile IPSA 3991.90 -0.24 8.47
Chile IGPA 19633.75 -0.2 8.17
Argentina MerVal 13269.15 0.78 13.65
Colombia IGBC 9733.47 -0.3 13.88
Venezuela IBC 15382.33 0.52 5.44
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.5308 1.10 11.79
Mexico peso 17.7090 -0.45 -2.70
Chile peso 670.1 -0.19 5.91
Colombia peso 2940.97 -0.95 7.76
Peru sol 3.3309 0.03 2.49
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.2200 -0.07 -8.70
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.63 0.21 -2.46
