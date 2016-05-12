BRASILIA, May 12 Brazilian equities and currency
lost ground on Thursday, tracking global markets lower, as
investors awaited for interim President Michel Temer to outline
his policy framework following a Senate decision to put Dilma
Rousseff on impeachment trial.
Gains in shares of JBS SA, which rose 14 percent
after announcing a plan to list international operations in New
York, helped limit losses in the benchmark Bovespa stock index
. The index seesawed most of the session.
The real, Brazil's currency, weakened about 1
percent, erasing recent gains after the central bank eased
upward pressure on the currency by selling reverse currency
swaps for a second day.
Temer, who plans to host a news conference in Brasilia at 3
p.m. local time (1800 GMT), is expected to propose an overhaul
of the nation's pension system at the forefront of his agenda,
key advisers told Reuters.
He tapped Henrique Meirelles to be finance minister, giving
the former banker the daunting task of fixing public finances
and pulling the country out of its worst recession in decades.
"The political transition offers the hope, but not the
certainty, of better policies," wrote Alberto Ramos, head of
Latin America economic research at Goldman Sachs, in a note.
Senators voted 55 to 22 to put Rousseff on trial, ending
more than 13 years of rule by her leftist Workers Party. Chances
are small that Rousseff, a 68-year-old economist and former
guerrilla fighter, is acquitted in a trial that could last as
long as six months, according to analysts.
Elsewhere in Latin America, the Chilean peso weakened
as commodities prices fell. Stocks were little changed
in Mexico, although rose in Colombia and Chile.
Shares in state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA
dropped as much as 5.6 percent after posting the
worst quarterly results in seven years.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1534 GMT:
MSCI Emerging Markets 804.53 -0.43 1.74
MSCI LatAm 2193.57 -0.85 20.91
Brazil Bovespa 52679.38 -0.16 21.52
Mexico IPC 45501.94 -0.01 5.87
Chile IPSA 4006.55 0.16 8.87
Chile IGPA 19685.52 0.18 8.45
Argentina MerVal 13349.29 -1.38 14.34
Colombia IGBC 9983.61 0.9 16.80
Venezuela IBC 15367.21 0.01 5.34
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4947 -1.42 12.94
Mexico peso 17.9900 0.00 -4.22
Chile peso 683.1 -0.45 3.89
Colombia peso 2937.67 -0.02 7.88
Peru sol 3.3309 -0.06 2.49
Argentina peso (interbank) 14.2075 0.02 -8.62
Argentina peso (parallel) 14.62 -0.14 -2.39
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)