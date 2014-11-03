* EM energy producers to see net capital inflows
* Rock bottom oil prices leave less money to invest
* Treasuries could be impacted by reduced liquidity
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Emerging market energy producers could
put pressure on a range of capital market instruments including
Treasuries this year by draining capital from global markets for
the first time in almost two decades, according to BNP Paribas
strategists.
A shift from outflows to inflows could see emerging market
energy firms take US$8bn net out of the financial markets in
2014, the French bank said in a research note.
Many oil firms are being left with little excess money
because of rock bottom oil prices. In the days of higher oil
prices, oil firms would save or invest excess cash in financial
instruments, providing liquidity to the market.
But with the WTI crude oil price sitting at US$80.84 a
barrel on Monday, and Brent crude trading for US$85.88, there
will be a net yearly inflow of capital to EM energy producers
for the first time in 18 years, according to BNP Paribas. This
will likely be repeated in 2015 if oil prices stay at around
UD$80 a barrel.
In an almost US$70bn swing, EM energy producers will see
US$8bn of net inflows into the global markets by the end of this
year from the US$60bn of outflows in 2013.
The drop from 2012 is even more pronounced, after EM energy
firms put US$248bn into the global financial markets that year
by recycling petrodollars through tools such as bank deposits
and capital markets instruments, according to BNP Paribas
figures.
LARGE RAMIFICATIONS
A net shift from outflows to inflows could have large
ramifications for a diverse range of financial market
instruments.
These include loans, as energy firms cut lender liquidity by
putting less cash into bank deposits, direct equity investments
and even US Treasuries.
"Strong recycled petrodollars has often been used as an
argument why US rates are low and why there is excess
demand/liquidity in financial markets," David Spegel, global
head of emerging markets sovereign and credit strategy research
at BNP Paribas, told IFR. "So there are many implications for
markets if this deteriorates any further."
The shift to companies spending funds, rather than saving or
investing them in the capital markets, is directly correlated to
the low price of oil, the French bank said.
At their height in 2006, EM energy firms provided US$511bn
of liquidity to financial markets. While WTI crude, at
US$76.28/barrel, was trading not much lower in September 2006
than it is today, the sector back then was at a different stage
of the cycle after prices had risen by 47% in a year, according
to the US energy and information administration. In contrast,
crude prices shed 23.87% this July alone.
"Previously, EM exporters were saving more of the net
capital and current account inflows they received and were
investing the money into deposits and capital markets," said
Spegel. "Where once oil EMs provided the world with liquidity
and contributing to imbalances, they are not doing so and
instead are starting to suck it up."
This means that the incremental liquidity provided by EM oil
firms recycling their petrodollars is now negative on a net
basis.
Spegel added: "This is the first a drain on global
liquidity has been provided by oil-credits in the time I have
been looking at that petrodollar capital."
Major EM energy exporters include Saudi Arabia, the United
Arab Emirates and Venezuela.
BELOW BREAK EVEN
Oil prices are already well below the budgetary break even
price for many oil exporting countries. Russia needs oil at
around US$100/barrel, according to Deutsche Bank. The UAE has a
break even oil price of US$90/barrel, Saudi Arabia US$92, Libya
US$111, Venezuela US$117, Iraq US$116 and Nigeria US$124,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
While low oil prices can benefit EM countries, particularly
by increasing household disposable income, cheap oil puts
pressure on outstanding bonds, said BNP Paribas.
"With the heavy reliance on debt capital markets for
funding, typical of many energy net exporters, the picture for
marketable hard currency bonds is somewhat less positive," said
the report.
There were US$213bn of outstanding securities from oil
exporting sovereigns and US$239bn from energy producing
corporates at the end of September, 2014. This equates to 8% and
13% of outstanding external bond debt respectively.
"This means that 21% of the external bond universe faces
negative oil-price-related credit pressure," said the report.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex
Chambers)