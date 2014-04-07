(Repeats Friday story without changes to text)
* Funds flowing back into markets such as India
* States must reform, rely less on foreign capital
* Governments reform during crises, ease off afterwards
LONDON, April 4 A tentative recovery in emerging
markets may paradoxically disappoint some investors who had
hoped a sell-off earlier this year would push governments into
making reforms to stimulate longer-term economic growth.
Higher asset prices and a return of portfolio investment
flowing into countries such as India may mask the urgency for
emerging economies to reduce their reliance on foreign capital
and improve productivity at home.
Following an exodus of investors during most of the first
quarter, emerging stocks are on track for a third consecutive
week of gains. Emerging dollar debt has outperformed
U.S. Treasuries and global corporate bonds so far this year as
cheap valuations attract investors looking for a bargain.
While investors would normally welcome such gains, they
believe reforms are vital for achieving lasting economic growth
that can buoy markets in the longer term. Governments, however,
tend to take action that might be unpopular with voters only
during a crisis - and then ease off once it is over, they say.
"(Politicians) generally do the right thing after they've
exhausted all the other measures. People reform under pressure,
and they get lazy again," said Austin Forey, investment manager
at JP Morgan Emerging Markets Trust.
There is evidence that some of the riskiest economies, such
as Ecuador, Pakistan and even Ukraine, aim to borrow again as
market conditions improve despite the absence of significant
economic reforms.
But governments cannot afford to slow down on measures such
as diversifying economies that rely too heavily on commodity
production, encouraging citizens to save more, loosening labour
laws and scrapping costly price subsidies.
In the last few years, investors poured into emerging
markets in search of better returns after the Federal Reserve
drove down U.S. debt yields to stimulate the domestic economy.
However, the Fed is expected to scrap its main tool in this
policy, buying bonds, this year and raise official interest
rates in 2015, attracting investors back to U.S. markets.
Current gains on emerging markets appear fragile and remain
modest compared with the earlier losses.
"The recovery we've seen is just a fraction of the sell-off
and it's more tactical. No one is thinking beyond three months
on their horizon," said Salman Ahmed, global fixed income
strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
"For the next phase of foreign inflows ... you have to see
an uptick in growth and it will not come from abroad. How do you
generate domestic growth? Either you consume more by borrowing
or increase productivity with reforms. The choice is very
clear."
Three countries with Caa1 credit ratings from Moody's agency
are looking to issue bonds..
Ecuador, which defaulted on its foreign debt in 1999 and
again in 2008, begins meeting investors on Friday on raising up
to $1 billion. Pakistan also wants to borrow dollars and even
Ukraine hopes to tap the market, despite the dire state of its
economy and Russia's annexation of Crimea region.
"If you want things to be good in the future for emerging
markets, then that may not work out if things are too good in
the short term," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, emerging market
strategist at ING Investment Managers. "Pressure has to increase
before these people make any changes that will create growth in
the future."
REFORM WINNERS
More than $50 billion flowed out of emerging stock and bond
funds in the first quarter of 2014 as concerns grew that rising
U.S. bond yields would push investors away from higher-risk
assets. Slowing growth and falling company profits in emerging
economies were also to blame for the exodus.
But investors are returning to certain countries. Indian
stocks, for instance, have hit record highs and the
rupee is at 8-month peaks as almost $10 billion of
foreign capital has flooded in since January.
Some of these gains are down to the government's efforts to
cut the budget and current accounts deficits, and some investors
hope a reform-minded opposition party will form the next
government after elections starting on April 7.
India's position in BlackRock's sovereign risk index - which
uses different measures to track sovereign credit risk - has
improved by 1 in the past three months to 39 out of 50.
But reform promises are not coming through quickly in other
vulnerable economies such as Brazil and South Africa, both of
which face general elections this year.
South Africa's 2014 economic growth forecasts have been cut
to just 2.6 percent, a result of labour unrest which costs the
economy billions of dollars.
Russia's long-delayed plans to privatise and diversify its
economy have also stalled thanks to high oil prices and the
government's focus on the Ukraine crisis.
Economic reform can hurt populations but at JP Morgan
Emerging Markets Trust, Forey predicts that voters - armed with
social media and the internet - will ratchet up the pressure for
change on their leaders.
"Particularly in governments that have failed to deliver a
good system that developed markets have got, people know what
they're missing," Forey said. "The aspect of information
transmission poses long-term challenges."
