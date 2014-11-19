LONDON Nov 19 Russia's hard currency reserves
have fallen by the equivalent of almost $100 billion in the past
year to the lowest since early-2009, contrasting with a rise in
holdings in many other emerging economies.
Russian reserves stood at $428.6 billion at the end of
October, down from $524.3 a year before due to multi-billion
dollar central bank interventions to defend the rouble. They
have declined further to $421.4 billion since then.
While the scale of the fall is not on a par with moves seen
during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, when Russia spent
almost $200 billion in the rouble's defence, it represents a
fall of almost 20 percent from the levels of one year ago.
The following graphic shows the state of hard currency
reserves in several emerging central banks at the end of
October:
link.reuters.com/huf76v
Some of the decline is down to valuation effects as the
euro, which makes up 40 percent of the reserves, has fallen more
than 8 percent this year versus the greenback.
Tatiana Orlova, senior Russia economist at RBS, saw further
reserve reduction ahead despite short-term stabilisation due to
Russia's recent decision to float the rouble.
"The switch to free-float is good news for stabilisation of
reserves. We may expect some intervention from time to time but
not the steady drain that we saw in recent months," she said.
Orlova noted also that Russia's headline reserves include
$170 billion from two savings funds, the National Wealth Fund
and the Reserve Fund. Some of this may be used to help banks and
companies hurt by Western economic sanctions, weak oil prices
and the slowdown in economic growth.
"The long-term outlook is for a reduction in reserves, the
question is how much," Orlova added.
Russian reserves are also now below those of Taiwan for the
first time since mid-2006, this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/hyb53w
Taiwan's reserves have risen just 1.4 percent in the past
year, but those in Indonesia, Mexico and India have gone up by
12-15 percent in this period.
The steepest drop in reserves has been in Ukraine where they
fell to $12.6 billion from $20.6 billion a year back.
Nigerian reserves are also sharply lower after heavy central
bank interventions to support the naira, which has fallen to
successive record lows. Nigeria's reserves are
down $7 $7 billion, or 16 percent, from year-ago levels
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing
by Gareth Jones)