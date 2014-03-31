(Repeat of item initially transmitted on Sunday, March 30)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 31 Rising tension between Russia
and the West has rattled the country's stock and bond markets,
but some big money managers see the turbulence as an
opportunity.
Russia's equity market has plummeted 18 percent so far this
year. Foreigners dumped the country's stocks, bonds and the
rouble following the early March invasion of Crimea, a territory
of Ukraine. It now faces economic sanctions that could worsen if
the crisis escalates.
Investors have reacted with their feet. The rouble is down
nearly 9 percent on the year, and investors have pulled about
$4.4 billion from stocks and $4.1 billion from bonds between
September 2013 to the middle of March, according to the latest
data from EPFR Global.
"Russia's stock market right now is one of the cheapest in
the world, and probably one of the most hated," said investor
and commodities guru Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, in
Singapore. "This is the time to buy Russia."
Those betting on Russia now should have a long-term
horizon. After citizens in the Crimean peninsula voted for
annexation by Russia, the United States and European Union
reacted by issuing sanctions that, while limited in scope, could
be broadened.
Russia's economy has weakened as inflation has risen and
investments have stalled. IMF data shows the country's reserve
assets declined to $493.3 billion in February from $509.6
billion in December as it has defended its currency. The central
bank raised interest rates by 1.5 percentage points to stem the
ruble's fall.
Rogers, who has been investing in Russia for the last 1-1/2
years, said he bought Russian stocks last week. He said if more
sanctions are imposed and the equities market declines further,
there would be more buying opportunities in Russia.
Rogers said he is looking for non-energy companies - a tall
order considering the RTS Index of 51 leading Russian
companies is heavily skewed toward energy (58 percent of the
index) and basic materials (13 percent).
Estimates from emerging and frontier market specialists FMG
Funds, based in Malta, show that Russian stocks are trading at a
price-earnings multiple of about four times 2014 earnings, with
an annual dividend yield of 5 percent.
By comparison, the United States trades with a P/E ratio of
nearly 16 times earnings and a dividend yield of just 2 percent,
FMG data show.
FMG, which has $150 million in emerging and frontier market
assets, is looking to scoop up more Russian stocks.
"We believe that Russian equities are at levels which make
them a compelling buy and that patience will be rewarded," said
FMG chief investment officer Joe Portelli.
The largest equities in the RTS Index are Gazprom OAO
and NK Lukoil OAO, each of which make up
about 13 percent of the index. Gazprom's forward
price-to-earnings ratio is just 2.6, far lower than most other
BRIC-nation energy companies, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Russian stock prices could triple and they would still be
at a valuation discount. But Russian companies are not nearing
bankruptcy," said Chris Darbyshire, chief investment officer at
Seven Investment Management in London, which overseas assets of
about $10 billion.
"In fact, expectations for Russian earnings this year have
remained relatively steady, whereas expectations for most
developed markets, including the United States, have fallen."
Seven Investment invests in a broad range of emerging market
stock and bond benchmarks, in which Russia represents about 6
percent and 10 percent of the total indexes.
"We would add (to positions) at some point," Darbyshire
said.
NO ESCALATION SEEN
The wild card is whether the saber-rattling between Russia
and Ukraine will intensify, and how much it hurts the Russian
economy. Growth there has slowed to less than 2 percent,
inflation has risen and capital outflows have escalated.
Some investors are in a defensive mode. Standish Mellon
Asset Management, which manages more than $180 billion in fixed
income assets, pared its Russian dollar-denominated and local
bond holdings during the recent crisis.
"We thought that whatever valuations we have in Russia, it's
better to exercise some caution," said Cathy Elmore, emerging
market portfolio manager and senior sovereign debt analyst at
Standish in Boston. "We need to be aware of this political layer
that has been driving valuations."
Crimeans voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia in a
March 16 referendum. The United States and EU, worried that
Russia could seek to take control of parts of eastern and
southern Ukraine, have warned they could impose broader
sanctions affecting entire sectors of Russia's economy.
"It's probably fair to say that the crisis will take its
toll on (Russian) GDP (gross domestic product growth)," said
Yakov Arnopolin, vice president and portfolio manager at Goldman
Sachs Asset Management in New York.
At the peak of the Russian crisis in early March, the spread
on Russian sovereign debt relative to Treasuries had widened to
about 350 basis points on the JP Morgan EMBI+ benchmark debt
index. It has since narrowed to about 260 basis points.
Yields on 10-year sovereign Russia debt climbed to 9.62
percent last week, the highest in about 2-1/2 years. It has
since fallen to 9.17 percent, still an elevated level.
"On the sovereign and corporate debt level, Russia's
indebtedness remains very low. The impact on the economy is much
more limited than what the current spreads imply," said
Goldman's Arnopolin.
Goldman, which holds both Russian and Ukraine debt, said it
has not made changes to its portfolio, maintaining a small
overweight on Russia's dollar-denominated debt. The firm has
more than $349 billion in fixed income, currency, and commodity
assets.
"Russia is not going away. This is a classic example of the
market panicking, of throwing the baby out with the bath water,"
said FMG's Portelli.
"There's a very good possibility that if you have a three-
to five-year horizon, you'll double your money in Russia."
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;
Editing by David Gaffen and Dan Grebler)