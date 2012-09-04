NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Tuesday as a weak report on manufacturing and a separate report showing a large drop in construction spending in the United States in July pressured oil prices and equities on Wall Street.

U.S. October crude was down $1.04 at $95.43 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), having traded from $95.21 to $97.37. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)