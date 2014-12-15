Dec 15 Emerson Electric Co said it would sell its power transmission business to Regal Beloit Corp , a maker of electric motors, for $1.44 billion.

The deal comprises $1.4 billion in cash and assumption of certain post-retirement liabilities, Emerson said.

Emerson's power transmission solutions business makes couplings, bearings and gearing components under brands such as Browning, Kop-Flex, Rollway and Sealmaster.

The unit had revenue of more than $600 million in 2014 and employed more than 3,000 people, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)