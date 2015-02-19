NEW YORK Feb 19 Diversified U.S. manufacturer
Emerson Electric Co is "moving to being more of a buyer"
- after shedding businesses worth $3.5 billion in recent years -
and would consider multi-billion-dollar acquisitions, the
company's president said on Thursday.
Emerson is still exploring $500 million to $1 billion worth
of divestitures to focus the business, but President Edward
Monser said in an interview: "We're moving to the acquisition
phase. I think we've done the clean-up that we needed to do."
Earlier on Thursday at the company's analyst day, Emerson
outlined a road map for increasing its annual revenue from about
$25 billion to a range of $31 billion to $33 billion in five
years. At least $3 billion of that new revenue could come
through acquisitions, and Monser said the company could look at
deals that are "multi-billion-dollar in size."
"Our history says smaller has been more successful... That
doesn't mean we wouldn't do a bigger deal," he said.
Emerson, which makes power, automation and process-related
products, had $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents on its
balance sheet as of Dec. 31.
Other industrial manufacturers such as United Technologies
Corp and Honeywell International Inc have also
expressed eagerness to strike deals.
Monser said the acquisition climate is "improving" and noted
that "the willingness of people to do deals is better in a
weaker economy."
St. Louis-based Emerson projects North America to be the
strongest region over the next five to 10 years, and Monser said
a deal "that served that market well would be important,"
although he added that the company was open to deals elsewhere.
Monser also sees strong prospects for Emerson in Russia,
where he says the company's manufacturing presence gives it an
edge.
The company, which takes in about $500 million in sales from
Russia, expects a 10 percent increase in sales there this year,
primarily from serving oil and gas customers. That compares with
Emerson's projection of as much as an 8 percent drop in
industrial production in Russia.
The weaker ruble, sanctions and Russian government
guidelines are among the factors encouraging oil and gas
customers to buy domestically, Monser said.
Many of Emerson's multi-national competitors "do not
manufacture in Russia and we do," he said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)