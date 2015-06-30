* Spin-off to result in two publicly traded companies
* Sales at network power unit fell 18 pct in 2014
* Analysts estimate unit enterprise value at $4 bln-$6 bln
By Ankit Ajmera and Lewis Krauskopf
June 30 U.S. factory automation equipment maker
Emerson Electric Co said it planned to spin off its
network power business as part of its efforts to focus on
high-growth businesses.
The network power business, which makes power systems that
help keep telecommunication systems, data networks and other
critical business applications operating continuously, accounted
for about 20 percent of total sales in 2014.
The decision to spin off the business resulted from a
roughly year-long strategic review with the company's board.
"When we built the business over the last 10, 15 years, the
marketplace has changed dramatically," Chief Executive David
Farr told Reuters.
"So the timing was right to give this network power team a
chance to grow and prosper with different types of targets for
growth and profitability."
Sales at the network power unit fell 18 percent in 2014 and
9 percent in the second quarter ended March 31, as global
telecommunications companies cut spending.
"We expect investors to applaud the long-awaited decision to
exit this lightning rod of discontent, which we have
consistently viewed as the first step in Emerson's ambitions to
return to a premier, higher-quality multi-industry name," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray wrote in a note.
The spin-off would result in two standalone publicly traded
companies, Emerson said on Tuesday. The transaction is expected
to be completed by Sept. 30, 2016.
Wells Fargo Securities analyst Richard Kwas estimates the
unit's enterprise value to be in the range of $4 billion-$6
billion.
Emerson said it would also explore "strategic alternatives"
for its motors and drives, power generation and remaining
storage businesses.
The motors and drives and the power generation businesses
are housed in the company's industrial automation unit, which
contributed 20 percent to total sales last year.
Emerson said it would focus on its remaining industrial
automation businesses, along with process management, and
commercial and residential heating and air conditioning
businesses.
The company sold its power transmission unit to Regal Beloit
Corp for $1.44 billion in December.
Last month, Emerson reported second-quarter revenue and
profit below analysts' estimates. Consequently, the company
accelerated its restructuring-related spending plans for 2015.
JP Morgan and Centerview Partners are the financial advisers
to the company.
Emerson's shares were marginally up at $55.70 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Up to
Monday's close, the stock had fallen about 10 percent this year.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)