April 4 Siemens AG has approached
Emerson Electric Co to explore acquiring the network
power business that the U.S. factory automation equipment maker
is looking to shed for as much as $4 billion, people familiar
with the matter said.
Emerson is in early-stage conversations with Siemens about
divesting its network power business, which makes power systems
for data centers, the people said on Monday.
Emerson, which said last June it would seek to spin off the
network power business and explore options for its remaining
non-core portfolio, is also talking with private equity firms
about pursuing a transaction, including Platinum Equity LLC, the
people added. Other companies have also expressed interest,
according to the people.
There is no certainty over which course of action Emerson
will pursue and no deal is likely until later this year, the
people said, asking not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential.
Siemens and Emerson did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. Platinum Equity declined to comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Alexander Hübner
in Frankfurt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)