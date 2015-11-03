Nov 3 Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 14.6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling oil prices that curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

Revenue fell to $5.81 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.81 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson shareholders rose to $648 million, or 98 cents per share, from $410 million, or 58 cents per share.

