* Q4 share cont ops $0.98 vs $0.96 expected
* Q4 sales up 12 pct $6.55 bln
* Sees fiscal 2012 EPS up 8 pct to 12 pct
* Raises dividend 16 pct to $1.60 a year
* Shares up 0.4 pct
(Adds CEO comment from conference call; updates shares)
Nov 1 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric
Co's (EMR.N) beat estimates with a slightly higher quarterly
profit and expects profit to grow 10 percent at the midpoint in
fiscal 2012, despite a potential recession in Europe.
Its initial estimate of 2012 profits was in line with Wall
Street forecasts, to the relief of some analysts, who had
braced for a weak guidance. Emerson, whose shares closed 0.4
percent higher, also raised its dividend by 16 percent.
"The dividend is a huge piece of good news," said Catherine
Avery, President and CEO of CAIM LLC, which owns Emerson
shares. "These are the kind of companies you're going to want
to own in a sluggish economic growth environment, where you may
not be getting a lot of appreciation in the stock price."
With a dividend of $1.60 a year, Emerson will yield 3.3
percent, above the S&P 500's average yield of about 2 percent.
Avery likes stocks, such as Emerson, with high exposure to
faster-growing emerging markets and compared Emerson to
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) in that regard.
Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East
drove the quarter's results, she said.
Net profit rose almost 2 percent to $761 million, or $1.01
per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30,
compared with $749 million, or 98 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Profit from continuing operations was 98 cents, 2 cents
ahead of estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 12 percent to $6.55 billion, slightly below Wall
Street forecasts. Revenue grew faster in Asia, Latin America
and Europe than in the United States.
Emerson's results continued the industrial theme of still
positive, but slowing growth, said analyst Matt Collins of
Edward Jones.
"Industrial facing businesses are generally doing well, but
just about anything related to the consumer is struggling,"
Collins said. "You might hear a collective sigh of relief on
the guidance for 2012."
Emerson shares closed 19 cents higher at $48.31.
BOOST FROM ENERGY INVESTMENT
Emerson's process management segment posted a 38 percent
increase in profit on an 18 percent jump in sales, as oil and
gas companies continued to invest in Emerson systems that
improve the efficiency of operations.
Profit rose in the industrial automation segment, but
earnings were down in the company's network power and climate
technologies businesses, hurt by higher costs of labor in China
and raw materials.
St. Louis-based Emerson, which makes industrial automation
systems, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers and
wireless networks for the energy industry, said on Tuesday it
did not expect another U.S. recession but slow, uneven growth
is likely.
Management said it is more pessimistic about Europe, which
has entered either recession or a period of minimal growth.
"In Europe, the economy is very, very, very, very
challenging," Chief Executive David Farr said on a conference
call. "We're seeing basically a recession or basically no
growth."
Despite no economic growth, Emerson's backlog means it will
grow core European sales by at least 5 percent, the company
said.
Still, slowing industrial production in China and weak
European economies could weigh down Emerson shares, said
analysts at Barclays Capital, who noted Emerson "tilts" more
heavily to those economies than some of its peers.
Emerson, whose peers include Switzerland's ABB Ltd
ABBN.VX, France's Schneider Electric SA (SCHN.PA) and
U.S.-based Eaton Corp (ETN.N), forecast 8 percent to 12 percent
earnings growth in the fiscal year now under way.
Analysts' estimate of 2012 earnings, at an average $3.62 a
share, would mark a 10 percent increase in earnings per share.
It forecast slightly higher operating margins than it
reported for 2011 and said sales, before currency and
acquisitions, would rise 5 percent to 7 percent for the year.
Analysts expect total company sales to approach $26 billion in
fiscal 2012.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Derek
Caney and Andre Grenon)