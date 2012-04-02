NEW YORK, April 2 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co. will expand its climate technologies operations with the purchase of a marine container and boiler business from Johnson Controls Inc, Emerson said on Monday.

Terms were not disclosed.

The Denmark-based unit supplies controls for refrigerated sea containers and systems to monitor large groups of containers on ships or in ports so food and other products don't spoil. A central monitoring server connects some 2,200 ships and more than 650,000 shipping containers.

Johnson controls will retain other businesses within its marine and navy unit.

