NEW YORK, April 2 Industrial conglomerate
Emerson Electric Co. will expand its climate
technologies operations with the purchase of a marine container
and boiler business from Johnson Controls Inc, Emerson
said on Monday.
Terms were not disclosed.
The Denmark-based unit supplies controls for refrigerated
sea containers and systems to monitor large groups of containers
on ships or in ports so food and other products don't spoil. A
central monitoring server connects some 2,200 ships and more
than 650,000 shipping containers.
Johnson controls will retain other businesses within its
marine and navy unit.
