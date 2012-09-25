Sept 25 Emerson Electric Co warned on
Tuesday that weak demand from the telecommunications sector hurt
its network power equipment, driving the diversified U.S.
manufacturer's overall orders down 5 percent in the three months
ended in August.
The maker of wireless networks used in oil and gas
production and uninterruptible power supplies warned that
overall sales growth in its fourth fiscal quarter - which ends
this month - would be weaker than in the third quarter.
"Choppy demand patterns underscored the volatile and
uncertain economic climate that continues to trend slightly
downward," the St. Louis-based company said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
It noted that it saw the sharpest declines in Asia, in the
face of slowing economies in Australia, China and India.
Emerson became the second major U.S. manufacturer to warn of
decelerating demand in two days. Caterpillar Inc late on
Monday lowered its 2015 profit goals, saying it expected "fairly
anemic" economic growth.
Bernstein Research analyst Steven Winoker noted that the
decline in orders - a measure that excludes the effect of
exchange-rate fluctuations - was the first such decline since
January 2010.
"We continue to see Emerson driving operating leverage going
forward but in a decelerating demand environment," Winoker said.
Emerson shares fell 2.4 percent to $48.82 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Caterpillar was also down 2.4
percent, to $88.67.