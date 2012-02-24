Feb 24 Weak demand from air conditioning markets helped drag down orders at Emerson Electric Co's climate technology business in the three months through January, even as overall orders were flat at the industrial conglomerate.

Emerson's climate business showed a 15 percent drop in orders, a steeper decline than in the prior three-month periods. Orders were down in all geographic markets and the U.S. and Chinese air conditioning markets remain "challenging," Emerson said on Friday.

Total Emerson orders were flat, the company said in a monthly regulatory filing. Orders were up in Emerson's process management segment, which makes control systems for oil and natural gas, and in its industrial automation segment.

Orders in network power, which makes uninterruptible energy systems for telecommunications and information technology, were down in the three-month period, but Emerson said demand improved in January.

Last week at its annual analyst meeting, Emerson said its backlog suggested sales growth would pick up in the second half of the year. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)