Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 24 A stronger dollar helped slow order growth at Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) in the three months through September, the industrial conglomerate said in a monthly regulatory filing on Monday.
Total order growth slowed to a range of flat to up 5 percent in the trailing three months, from a pace of up 10 percent to 15 percent in the prior two periods.
The most pronounced slowdown was in Emerson's process management segment, where orders were flat to 5 percent higher, compared with better than 20 percent growth in the three months to July and August, Emerson said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Year-over-year comparisons were also more muted because of a large order in the same period of 2010.
At the start of September, one euro EUR= bought about $1.46, but the euro weakened to $1.32 at the end of the month. The dollar also strengthened against several other currencies, including the Brazilian real BRBY.
Orders in Emerson's industrial automation and network power businesses also slowed, but the pace of orders was steady in the company's climate technologies and tools and storage divisions.
Emerson is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results next Tuesday. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.