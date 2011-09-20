Sept 20 Industrial conglomerate Emerson
Electric Co (EMR.N) reported its second consecutive sequential
deceleration in industrial orders on Tuesday, saying
comparisons with year-earlier growth were getting more
difficult.
Emerson's industrial automation orders were up 5 percent to
10 percent in the three months through August, down from their
pace in the three months through July, which itself marked a
deceleration from the prior period.
Total company orders were up 10 percent to 15 percent, the
same pace as in the previous two months, helped by currency
exchange rates, the company said in a monthly filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Strong backlog should ensure solid revenue growth over the
next several quarters," Emerson management said.
The pace of order growth improved in the company's tools
and storage segment. Orders were flat to down 5 percent in the
climate technologies business and rose more than 20 percent in
process management. The network power business, which makes
uninterruptible power systems for data centers and other uses,
showed a 5 percent to 10 percent increase in orders, according
to the filing.
Emerson is among a handful of U.S. industrial companies
that report monthly data to give investors a glimpse of
business trends beyond quarterly earnings statements. Others
include Caterpillar (CAT.N), Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), and
Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N).
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)