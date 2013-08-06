Aug 6 Emerson Electric Co reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by an impairment charge for its embedded computing and power business, and said it was selling a majority stake in the business for about $300 million.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said net income for the third quarter ended June 30 fell to $194 million, or 27 cents per share, from $770 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.