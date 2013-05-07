* Second-quarter earnings $0.77/share vs est $0.78

* Revenue rises 1 percent to $5.96 billion

* Cuts full-year EPS by 5 cents to $3.48 and $3.58

By Mridhula Raghavan

May 7 Emerson Electric Co reported second-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations and cut its outlook for the year due to weak demand for its industrial products.

The provider of automation systems and uninterruptible power supplies cut its earnings forecast for the year by 5 cents to $3.48 to $3.58 per share.

"After a weaker-than-expected February and March, orders in April continued to trend downward, reflecting further deterioration in business confidence," Emerson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company now expects revenue to rise by 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, instead of the 2 to 5 percent it had forecast earlier.

"We do not see a catalyst to economic growth over the next six to nine months," it said.

Last month, Emerson's peer Rockwell Automation cut its sales forecast for the year and said it expected global demand to remain sluggish.

"Most of (the industrials) are revising their organic growth outlook downward because the second-half recovery for 2013 probably isn't going to materialize as people were hoping for," Longbow Research analyst Mark Douglass said.

Customers are less willing to lay out dollars for capital improvement when there is a lot of macro uncertainty, he added.

The U.S. economy regained speed in the first quarter, but not as much as expected, heightening fears it could struggle to cope with deep government spending cuts and higher taxes.

Emerson's shares, which have gained about 7 percent in 2013, were down 3 percent at $56.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

SECOND-QUARTER MISS

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 3 percent in the second quarter to $561 million, or 77 cents per share, but missed the average analyst estimate by 1 cent per share.

Emerson earned $545 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter last year.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $5.96 million, below the average Wall Street estimate of $6.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Three of the company's five divisions showed lower revenue, but sales in Emerson's process management business, which serves the energy industry, rose 8 percent.

The improving U.S. residential construction market helped to boost revenue in Emerson's air conditioning business.

Emerson said it expected its board to approve a new program to repurchase 70 million of its shares over the next several years.