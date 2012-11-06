Nov 6 Emerson Electric Co : * CORRECTED-EMERSON ELECTRIC CO CEO FARR SAYS 70-80 PCT OF FY2013 EPS

INCREASE (NOT 70-80 PCT OF EPS) WILL COME IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR * Rpt-emerson electric co ceo farr sees u.s. fiscal cliff affecting

u.s. government, consumer spending