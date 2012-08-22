Aug 22 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric
Co said orders for the trailing three-month period ended
July fell due to a stronger dollar and softening in the global
economy.
"Global economic growth is expected to remain slow and
inconsistent in the near term due to the European financial
crisis, the softening Chinese economy, and continued U.S. fiscal
policy uncertainty - with no clear direction," the company said
in a regulatory filing.
Emerson provides wireless networks used in oil and gas
production and uninterruptible power supplies. It also makes
industrial automation systems and heating and cooling
technology.
Total company orders were flat to down 5 percent for the
trailing three-month period ended July.
Orders in process management were flat to up 5 percent,
slower than June's growth due to Europe weakness.
Emerson reported a higher quarterly profit earlier this
month, but trimmed its full-year earnings forecast because of
slowing economies around the world.