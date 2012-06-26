* Says strong dollar hurt sales by $50 mln since beginning
of Q3
* Backs 2012 EPS outlook of $3.35 to $3.50
(Adds details)
June 26 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric
Co warned that a strengthening U.S. dollar would reduce
its fourth-quarter sales by an estimated $120 million, but kept
its full-year earnings outlook of $3.35 to $3.50 per share.
Dollar strength has reduced sales by $50 million since the
beginning of the third quarter, the company said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The St. Louis-based company said its trailing three-month
orders declined 2 percent due to the strong dollar while orders,
excluding currency, were up 3 percent.
The reduced underlying growth rate reflects the European
financial crisis, concerns in the United States over expiration
of tax cuts on Dec. 31, and the slowing U.S. and Chinese
economies, Emerson said.
Order growth at its largest process management segment
remains strong as investments in global oil and gas, chemical,
and power industries drive demand, the company said.
Emerson shares closed at $44.51 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
