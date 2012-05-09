(Corrects name of company in lead of May 8 story to
Luxembourg-based Eastbridge Group from Eastbridge Investment
Group Corp )
* Penta, Eastbridge hold 74 pct of EM&F
* Wanted a combined stake of at least 80 pct
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, May 8 Czech private equity group Penta
Investments and Luxembourg-based Eastbridge Group will together
hold 74 percent of Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion
after a public tender.
Penta and Eastbridge, which already hold 60 percent of EM&F,
had wanted to raise their joint stake to at least 80 percent in
order to delist the group, whose stores include Poland's first
GAP outlet, which was opened last year.
The two bidders said on Tuesday they would buy the 14
percent tendered in their public bid.
They increased their offer twice, ultimately to 10.45 zlotys
per share. The stock closed at 10.47 zlotys.
Earlier on Tuesday, Eastbridge Chief Executive Maciej Dyjas,
told Reuters the bidders were determined that the offer would
succeed, even though it faced unexpected competition from
another market player, which bought an 8 percent stake over the
last several days.
Dyjas declined to name the rival, but sources close to the
offer said it was pension fund ING OFE. The fund, which at last
count had a 6 percent stake in EM&F, declined to comment.
Under Polish law, an investor is required to launch a public
offer within 60 days if it buys more than 10 percent of a
company. A shareholder must also declare its position after
surpassing 10 percent.
"Delisting will take place sooner or later," Dyjas told
Reuters. "We will wait for emotions to subside and it is likely
that with time we will buy the remaining shares at a lower
price."
($1 = 3.2341 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Chris Borowski;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters, Andre Grenon and Anthony Barker)