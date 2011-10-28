* Deal now likely to be done early next week- sources
* Warner Music, BMG set to get recorded music, publishing
* Win is sweet for Bronfman, loss bittersweet for Bandier
(Updates deal timing)
By Yinka Adegoke and Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Oct 27 The imminent sale of storied
music company EMI Group represents the culmination of a
years-long vision quest for one mogul and a bittersweet defeat
for another.
Capping a six-year long pursuit, sources said Warner Music
Group Chairman Edgar Bronfman Jr. appears set to win the
auction for the recorded music side of EMI, allowing his
tumultuous run at Warner Music to end on a victorious note.
Bronfman relinquished his CEO role at Warner Music after Len
Blavatnik's Access Industries bought the label for $3.3 billion
this summer and moved upstairs to the chairman's office with
the sole purpose of completing a deal for EMI.
It is widely presumed that he will leave Warner Music after
closing the EMI deal.
Sources said BMG Music Rights, a joint venture between
private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) and German media giant
Bertelsmann, is the frontrunner to win EMI's large and
lucrative publishing operation.
That would be a crushing defeat for Martin Bandier, the CEO
of Sony/ATV, the music publishing joint venture between Sony
Corp (6758.T) and the estate of pop singer Michael Jackson.
Bandier built EMI's song publishing unit from nothing into
the music industry's premiere operation over 18 years before
being eased out of the company in 2007. He joined Sony/ATV that
same year with ambitions to eventually buy the division he led
for nearly two decades.
DEAL MECHANICS
Citigroup (C.N) seized control of EMI in February after its
previous private equity owner, Terra Firma, defaulted on loans
owed to the investment bank. The default forced Citigroup to
write down the debt it held in EMI by nearly $2 billion.
The investment bank is understood to be seeking a $4 billion
valuation for EMI, or roughly $2.5 billion less than Terra
Firma paid for the company just four years ago. But after
receiving lowball bids for the entire company, sources said
Citigroup decided to sell EMI's recorded music and song
publishing units separately to maximize its return.
Negotiations on the deal, which had been expected as early
as Friday, have overrun as bidders fret over EMI issues such as
assuming pension liabilities. A final agreement is now expected
early next week.
An EMI representative declined comment. Representatives for
all the bidders mentioned also declined comment.
Warner Music moved into the pole position for EMI's recorded
music division after Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA) Universal Music
Group, the world's largest record label, dropped out of the
auction this week, sources said. While both labels bid roughly
$1.5 billion for the unit, which counts the Beastie Boys,
Coldplay and Katy Perry among its stable of artists, Universal
Music balked at assuming the pension liabilities, two-thirds of
which are in the labels business.
According to sources with knowledge of the auction process,
BMG and Sony/ATV each bid more than $2 billion for EMI's
publishing operation, which owns the rights to more than 1.3
million songs ranging from the iconic hit "New York, New York"
to Adele's recent smash "Rolling In The Deep."
These people said that BMG's bid was advantaged because of
its simpler financing structure through KKR. Sony/ATV's bid
relies on debt financing from UBS UBSN.VX and equity from Abu
Dhabi firm Mubdala and private equity firm Blackstone Group
(BX.N).
Moreover, Sony/ATV's bid has been hampered by bureaucracy in
dealing with the Sony board, allowing BMG to act more nimbly,
the sources said.
BRONFMAN AND BANDIER
Bronfman, the billionaire heir of the Seagram's beverage
fortune, has been trying to buy EMI for years, but control
issues always stood in the way of a deal. Neither he, nor the
management of EMI, could ever come to terms with being bought
by or ceding control to the other because of pride and legacy.
Before Terra Firma bought EMI, for instance, Bronfman
submitted escalating bids for EMI, but then-CEO Eric Nicoli so
loathed the idea of selling to Bronfman that he ran into the
arms of the private equity firm. The fact that Bronfman plans
to leave Warner Music after the EMI deal is complete is rich
with irony since it means that he won't get a chance to
actually run the asset he has coveted for so long.
The outcome of the publishing division sale meanwhile
features two old colleagues eyeing each other's next move.
EMI Group CEO Roger Faxon, who long served as Bandier's
chief lieutenant, would prefer to stay on to run the publishing
unit, a business he loves, sources said. It would be a larger
business when merged with the much smaller BMG Music Rights.
While former and current associates of both men said their
relationship is marked by mutual respect, it is likely that if
Sony/ATV wins EMI's publishing division Faxon would have to
leave the company. Given that sources see BMG as a better bet
for Faxon.
The cigar-chomping Bandier, who one person close to the
transaction said "views Faxon as a caretaker for the asset that
he built," would love to get back to the business of running a
much larger operation -- likely to be the biggest publisher in
the music world.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke and Nadia Damouni; Writing by
Peter Lauria. Editing by Robert MacMillan)