Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Oct 6 Sony Corp has secured financing from Abu Dhabi's investment fund for its bid for Citigroup-owned British music company EMI, the Financial Times said on Thursday, citing people close to the auction.
Sony now has backing from Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi fund, and investment bank Raine, to compete with other bidders that include Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
* Xura to change company name to Mavenir Systems upon completion of Mitel Mobile acquisition