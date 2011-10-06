TOKYO Oct 6 Sony Corp has secured financing from Abu Dhabi's investment fund for its bid for Citigroup-owned British music company EMI, the Financial Times said on Thursday, citing people close to the auction.

Sony now has backing from Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi fund, and investment bank Raine, to compete with other bidders that include Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, it said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)