March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO Jan 7 Sony Corp is joining with BMG to bid for Parlophone and other EMI labels on sale by Universal Music, reuniting Sony and Bertelsmann four years after they ended their music joint venture, the Financial Times said on Monday.
Vivendi-owned Universal is being forced to sell Parlophone - EMI's oldest active label with artists including Coldplay and Pet Shop Boys - to satisfy regulators' concerns about its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI's recorded music business.
Sony and BMG, a music rights management group owned by Bertelsmann and private equity group KKR, will make a joint bid for Parlophone and other assets, the FT said. The two plan to split the assets and will not form another joint venture, it said.
Sony declined to comment. BMG could not be immediately reached for comment.
Other bidders for the EMI labels on sale include Warner Music and Ronald Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes, the FT has said.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.