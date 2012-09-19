* US FTC could make decision on deal within days
* Concessions to be what has been reported
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Universal Music Group will
win EU approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels as
early as this week, after agreeing to some asset sales,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which is also assessing
the deal, will make its decision on the transaction as early as
next week, said one source close to the deal. It was not known
what the FTC would decide.
Competition regulators in Canada, Japan and New Zealand have
cleared the takeover.
The combined group would include a vast library of current
top-selling and legendary names including Jay-Z, Kanye West,
Katy Perry and Pink Floyd.
Critics have said the deal raises substantial concerns
because it would reduce the number of major music companies to
three from four, and would give Universal life-or-death power
over digital entrants that rely upon being able to license
music.
One source close to the deal said that the concessions
accepted by Europe would be "along the lines" of what Universal
had offered.
Universal has told the European Commission that it was
willing to sell the bulk of Parlophone, one of EMI's most prized
assets with star acts such as Coldplay and Queen. The Beatles
will not be included in that sale.
It has also offered to sell the Mute, Ensign and Chrysalis
labels, except for Robbie Williams. Also put up for sale will be
EMI Classics, Virgin Classics and EMI units in France, Belgium,
the Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Norway as well
as Universal brands Sanctuary, Co-Op and Universal's Greek unit.
Universal will retain stars Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Norah
Jones, Lady Antebellum, the Beach Boys, Bob Seger, Emeli Sandé
and Phil Collins.
Universal, owned by French group Vivendi SA, has
started to arrange an auction of the properties, which could
take place next month.
EMI's seller, Citigroup Inc, had acquired EMI from
buyout group Terra Firma - which had defaulted on loans owed to
the investment bank - and the proposed deal will cement
Universal's No.1 position in the European music industry.
That offer, which referred only to European rights, was made
after the European Commission warned Universal its proposed deal
would impede competition and that the combined group would need
to cut its market share to below 40 percent.
The European Commission had set a Sept. 27 deadline for its
decision.
Universal declined comment on the potential antitrust
approval. The FTC also declined comment. A spokesman for the
European Commission could immediately be reached.
Separately, the EU executive allowed a Sony -led
group to buy EMI's music publishing business in April.
Sources have told Reuters that interested buyers of divested
EMI assets include BMG, the music publishing joint venture, and
Sony music.