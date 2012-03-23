BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into a bid by Vivendi's Universal Music to buy EMI's recorded music unit, saying the proposed deal could reduce competition to the detriment of consumers.

The move had been expected. Universal decided not to offer concessions to the EU watchdog during its preliminary assessment of the deal, but would consider doing so in the second phase of the review, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

"The Commission needs to make sure that consumers continue to have access to a wide variety of music in different physical and digital formats at competitive conditions," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The European Commission said it would now decide by August 8 whether to clear or block the deal, extending the March 23 deadline. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)