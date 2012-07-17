Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, July 17 Vivendi's Universal Music Group will offer to sell three music labels belonging to takeover target EMI in a bid to ease EU regulatory concerns about the $1.9 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The European Commission has warned Universal that its plan to buy EMI's recorded music business will significantly impede competition, signalling a possible veto unless it offers major concessions, three people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Universal will offer to sell EMI's classical and jazz labels and Virgin Records, one of the sources said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"The Commission prefers entire businesses to be divested," the person said.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, has set a Sept. 6 deadline for its decision. (Brussels newsroom)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)