LONDON, July 27 Universal Music is considering
selling the bulk of EMI's most valuable subsidiary record label,
as it attempts to ease concerns raised by EU regulators about a
planned buyout deal, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Universal, owned by Vivendi, is considering selling
the bulk of Parlophone, home to some of EMI's most high-profile
musicians, but retaining its most prized assets, including
Coldplay and the Beatles.
BMG, the music publishing joint venture between Bertelsmann
and the private equity group KKR, has met Universal and
expressed its interest in Parlophone, people familiar with the
situation are cited as saying.
Universal had planned to sell three music labels belonging
to takeover target EMI, and is now offering Parlophone, in part,
to address EU reservations about the group's clout in the CD and
digital music markets.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the 27-member European Union, has been examining Universal's
proposed $1.9 billion takeover deal of EMI since February.
The commission has warned Universal that its plan to buy
EMI's recorded music business will significantly impede
competition, and may veto the planned takeover unless there are
major concessions.
Universal is hoping to submit a much-delayed package of
proposed remedies as soon as Friday to address the European
Commission, the FT said.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)