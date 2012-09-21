EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Universal Music Group will receive U.S. antitrust approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels without conditions on Friday, according to a source close to the transaction.
In Brussels, the European Commission gave Vivendi's Universal Music Group approval for the transaction but required asset sales worth about $350 million.
Once Universal wins approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, it will be able to close the deal.
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.