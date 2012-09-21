WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Universal Music Group will receive U.S. antitrust approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels without conditions on Friday, according to a source close to the transaction.

In Brussels, the European Commission gave Vivendi's Universal Music Group approval for the transaction but required asset sales worth about $350 million.

Once Universal wins approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, it will be able to close the deal.