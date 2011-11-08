* Impala asks European regulators to block Universal bid
* Blavatnik walked away from auction late last week
By Yinka Adegoke and Peter Lauria
NEW YORK, Nov 8 The world's largest music
company, Universal Music, is back in talks to buy EMI's labels,
according to sources, raising the specter of an anti-trust
battle after a music trade body said it asked regulators to
block the bid.
Universal, which is owned by French media and telecoms
giant Vivendi SA (VIV.PA), returned to the auction this week
after pulling out in a dispute with EMI's owner Citigroup (C.N)
over assuming responsibility for EMI's pension liabilities.
One person close to the auction process cautioned that the
chances of a Universal deal happening were "still 50-50" due to
the regulatory risk and the need for approval from Vivendi's
board.
Universal's decision to pull out from bidding less than a
fortnight ago had seemed to position billionaire Len Blavatnik
as the front runner with his ambition to save millions of
dollars in costs by combining EMI's labels with Warner Music
Group, which he bought for $3.3 billion in May.
But Blavatnik walked away late last week, according to two
people familiar with the talks, after he was unable to convince
Citigroup to accept his offer of about $1.5 billion. However,
Blavatnik's representatives have stayed close to the process in
case of any changes.
After Blavatnik bought the company, Edgar Bronfman, who has
also long held a hope to combine EMI with Warner Music, gave up
the chief executive role, in August, but remains chairman of
Warner Music. Bronfman is expected to leave by the end of the
year if Blavatnik doesn't win EMI.
Universal's bid for EMI is a risky move in that it could
face a costly year-long regulatory process since it is already
by far the world's largest music company. The Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday Universal Music was in advanced
talks to win the bid.
Impala, a European independent music companies body, said
on Tuesday it would oppose any attempt by either Universal or
Sony (6758.T) to buy EMI and already requested the European
authorities to investigate all options to intervene.
"Independent companies believe reinforcing the duopoly
would be the worst possible outcome of the EMI negotiations -
for music, those who make it and those who want to access it,"
Impala said in its statement.
If Universal were to take control of EMI's labels it would
possibly have up to 50 percent market share in some countries
and would likely have to sell off some assets to pass
regulatory muster.
EMI and the other music companies declined to comment.
The auction process for EMI's steady publishing businesses
is still very much between BMG Rights Management and Sony/ATV
Music Publishing. BMG, which is a joint venture of German media
firm Bertelsmann [BERT.UL] and private equity firm KKR (KKR.N),
is believed to have the edge in the process according to
sources.
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke and Peter Lauria; Editing by Gary
Hill)