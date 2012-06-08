BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 Universal Music said on Friday it expected EU regulators to set out their concerns about its bid for EMI's recorded music business and that it would work with them to get the deal cleared.
"A statement of objections is part of the European Commission's usual due process when considering mergers and is expected," Universal, which is owned by Vivendi, said in a statement.
"When we receive the statement, we will prepare a detailed response to the Commission which will address the concerns outlined in this procedural document. We will continue to work closely with the Commission and look forward to securing regulatory clearance."
A senior EU Commission official said earlier on Friday that regulators were preparing to list their concerns about the deal in a "statement of objections" or charge sheet.
Commission regulators have been conducting a full-scale investigation into the bid, citing concerns about the combined group's potential high market share and increased market power. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
Feb 20 Fiber-based service provider Lumos Networks Corp said on Monday it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT Infrastructure in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $950 million.
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG