TAIPEI Dec 11 Taiwan's Eastern Media International Corp said on Friday it will sell its 21.32 percent stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) to U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz for T$3.9 billion ($118.96 million), joining Carlyle Group in exiting the investment.

The move by EBC's second-biggest stakeholder comes after the co-executive producer of Hollywood action movie 'Iron Man 3' said last month it had agreed to buy Carlyle's 61 percent stake.

The proposed sales by Eastern Media and Carlyle are subject to Taiwan regulatory approval.

($1 = 32.7850 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)