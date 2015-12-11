TAIPEI Dec 11 Taiwan's Eastern Media
International Corp said on Friday it will sell its
21.32 percent stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) to U.S.
filmmaker Dan Mintz for T$3.9 billion ($118.96 million), joining
Carlyle Group in exiting the investment.
The move by EBC's second-biggest stakeholder comes after the
co-executive producer of Hollywood action movie 'Iron Man 3'
said last month it had agreed to buy Carlyle's 61 percent stake.
The proposed sales by Eastern Media and Carlyle are subject
to Taiwan regulatory approval.
($1 = 32.7850 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)