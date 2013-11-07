BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand completes acquisition of Pacific Island Restaurants; announces new company structure
* Board has approved a change in company's structure with effect from 1 March 2017
Nov 7 Eminence Capital Takes 9.8 Percent Stake In Mens Wearhouse -- CNBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board has approved a change in company's structure with effect from 1 March 2017
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Party City purchased an 85% interest in Granmark valued at approximately $22 million