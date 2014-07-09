BRIEF-Skanska wins 1 bln SEK hospital contract in Norway
* Skanska expands hospital in Vestfold, Norway, for nok 960m, about SEK 1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
July 9 Emira Property Fund :
* Emira has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a diversified property portfolio situated in Western Cape and Gauteng
* Portfolio consists of eight quality assets comprising 48 pct retail, 37 pct office, and 15 pct industrial
* Average value per property of R104 million is in excess of current average value of properties in Emira portfolio, which was R69 million as at Dec 31, 2013
* Acquisitions are expected to be yield neutral in first year and yield enhancing thereafter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.